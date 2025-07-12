Bahraini Shia Cleric Summoned for Participating in Ashura Ceremony

AhlulBayt News Agency: According to local sources, the reason for the summons was likely Sheikh Qassab’s involvement in a ceremony titled "I will take your revenge" held at the Atiq Ali Mosque in central Manama—an event that is part of traditional Ashura rituals.

This annual ceremony is held to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (peace be upon him) and is considered a common religious observance in Bahrain.

The summons comes amid increased security crackdowns on Ashura events this year. Several preachers and religious chanters have already been arrested or summoned. Additionally, some religious banners and symbols have been removed, and religious gatherings in certain areas have been shut down. Activists view these actions as part of a systematic campaign of repression against the Shia community.

Social media users have responded by launching hashtags in support of religious freedom, demanding an end to the harassment of clerics and the release of those detained.

Meanwhile, both domestic and international human rights organizations have called on Bahraini authorities to respect religious freedoms.