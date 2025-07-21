Bahraini scholar: Ashura’s message endures wherever injustice exists

AhlulBayt News Agency: Prominent Bahraini scholar Ayatollah Sayyid Abdullah Gharifi emphasized that the message of Ashura remains relevant as long as injustice, tyranny, and corruption persist in the world.

Speaking at the Imam Sadiq (AS) Mosque in the Qaful area of Manama, Ayatollah Gharifi said Ashura embodies the eternal struggle against corruption, falsehood, misguidance, and oppression. “The message of Ashura is the rejection of evil, slavery, and moral decay,” he stated.

Referring to the famous words of Imam Hussein (AS) — “I have risen only to seek reform” — Ayatollah Gharifi stressed that in an era where values are eroded and sedition is widespread, the spirit of reform and resistance must remain alive.

“As long as misguidance and oppression exist, the voice of Ashura and the mission of Imam Hussein (AS) must continue,” he said, adding that Ashura is not merely a historical event, but a living call to uphold justice, enjoin good, and forbid evil.

He further described Imam Hussein (AS) as a symbol of enduring values and Ashura as a representation of peace, security, and forgiveness.

Rejecting claims that Ashura belongs only to the past, Ayatollah Gharifi urged Muslims to revive its message to confront the moral and societal challenges of today.

.....................

End/ 257