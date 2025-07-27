Bahraini leader Sheikh Ali Salman condemns Gaza genocide, calls global silence a 'stain on humanity'

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Ali Salman, the imprisoned Secretary-General of Bahrain’s Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society, has denounced the ongoing genocide in Gaza, calling the international community’s silence a “shameful stain on the conscience of the world.”

In the statement, released from prison, Sheikh Salman declared:

"A dark stain has covered the face of the world— a world that watches in suspicious silence as a genocide unfolds in Gaza. This brutal massacre, carried out by the usurping regime with unprecedented cruelty, is being committed under the full support of Western powers, the disgraceful complicity of the international community, and the shameful inaction of Arab and Islamic nations."

He warned that the disgrace will haunt all those who remain silent, justify, or support these crimes. "These atrocities are being inflicted on a defenseless people—whose only 'crime' is insisting on their rights and rejecting occupation."

Invoking divine justice, Sheikh Salman added:

“God is Almighty and Just. He supports the oppressed and takes justice from the oppressor. These savage crimes are igniting divine wrath and an inescapable punishment. For the armies of the heavens and the earth belong to God alone, and He holds the keys to existence—He does what He wills, when He wills.”

Concluding his statement, he said:

“We are firmly convinced that, God willing, dignity, endurance, and the future belong to the oppressed people of Palestine and to the free and faithful individuals who stand beside them in the battle for justice and human dignity.”

Sheikh Ali Salman played a central role in Bahrain’s 2011 pro-democracy uprising during the Arab Spring and was arrested in 2014. In the years that followed, he was sentenced to life imprisonment on charges including espionage for Qatar and attempting to overthrow the government—accusations that have been widely condemned by international human rights groups.

Organizations such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have declared him a prisoner of conscience and continue to call for his immediate and unconditional release.