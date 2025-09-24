Recognition of Palestine to weakens Zionist project: Bahraini Shia cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency: The recognition of the Palestinian state by various countries will help weaken the Zionist regime’s ‘Greater Israel’ project, the secretary general of Bahrain’s Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society said.

The Palestinian people have the right to live in a stable and secure country with the presence of all Palestinians scattered around the world, with al-Quds as its capital, Sheikh Ali Salman said in a statement from prison.

He emphasized that recognizing this country would help undermine the Zionist project, which is based on the idea of ​​expanding the so-called ‘Greater Israel’ throughout not only the occupied territories, but even from the Nile to the Euphrates.

Sheikh Salman added that despite the 77-year delay, “we welcome the recognition of the State of Palestine by France, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Portugal, Malta, Luxembourg, Belgium and San Marino, and the readiness of a total of 14 European countries to do so.”

He said, “We look forward to practical steps from other countries and the United Nations to establish the State of Palestine as soon as possible.”

The political figure concluded by calling for practical action to impose sanctions on Israel due to the devastating war in Gaza, a ban on continued settlement activities in the West Bank, and a practical obstacle to the establishment of the desired Palestinian state.

Sheikh Ali Salman was arrested on December 28, 2014, for protesting the authoritarian and dictatorial policies of the Al Khalifa regime in Bahrain. After being sentenced to nine years and then four years in prison, another case was filed against him again, and this time he was sentenced to life imprisonment on charges of espionage and conspiracy in favor of Qatar to overthrow the ruling regime in Bahrain.

