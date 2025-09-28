San Marino recognizes State of Palestine at UN General Assembly

AhlulBayt News Agency: San Marino has officially recognized the State of Palestine, joining the growing number of nations extending formal recognition.

According to Mehr, the announcement was made on Saturday by Foreign Minister Luca Beccari during his speech at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

“We officially recognize the State of Palestine as a sovereign and independent state within secure and internationally recognized borders, in line with United Nations resolutions. Establishing a state is an inalienable right of the Palestinian people,” Beccari declared.

San Marino’s recognition comes amid a wave of similar moves by countries around the world, reflecting mounting international support for Palestinian statehood.

