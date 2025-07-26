Bahrainis hold rally in front of Israeli embassy to protest siege of Gaza Strip

AhlulBayt News Agency: Bahraini people gathered in front of the Zionist regime’s embassy in Manama to protest the siege of the Gaza Strip that has led to rising number of deaths of children and women due to hunger, and the paralysis of the medical sector of Gaza due to lack of equipment.

The Bahraini protesters demanded that the Israeli regime’s aggression and siege must end, the genocide must stop, and the crossings must reopen for humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip, the Bahrain Mirror reported.

Bahraini protesting youth also condemned the normalization of ties with the Zionist regime and the continuation of Arab countries’ relations with the regime at the same time as the genocide of the residents of the Gaza Strip continues.

Over the past few days, Bahrain has seen numerous demonstrations in support of Gaza and condemnation of the starvation and genocide that the Zionist regime is inflicting on it.

Bahrainis have expressed their solidarity with the suffering of the people of the Gaza Strip as the siege has reached its peak, with the increasing deaths of children and women due to hunger and the paralysis of the medical sector due to lack of equipment.

The Bahraini regime counters demonstrations in solidarity with the Palestinian cause by suppressing and harassing those taking part in the rallies and prevents gatherings in support of the Palestinian resistance.

It has criminalized expression of solidarity with Palestine online, and Human Rights Watch has previously recorded arrests for street demonstrations in support of the Palestinian people.

This shows the systematic approach of Bahraini authorities to anti-Israeli protests.

The rift between the Bahrainis and the Al Khalifa regime has deepened since officials announced their decision to normalize relations with Israel in September 2020.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel has waged an all-out war on Gaza, killing over 59,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

On March 2, Israeli occupation forces sealed all border crossings into Gaza, cutting off food, medicine, and humanitarian assistance.

This blockade has triggered severe famine, with malnutrition spreading rapidly among children and the sick.

Aid agencies have warned that mass death from starvation is imminent.

Despite mounting international demands for a ceasefire, Israel has intensified its military assault.

