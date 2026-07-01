Fake Social Media Accounts Allegedly Used to File Cases Against Shia Youth in Pakistan

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Concerns are mounting in Pakistan over allegations that fake social media accounts are being created in the names of unsuspecting individuals to publish controversial or religiously sensitive content, which is then allegedly used as the basis for filing blasphemy and other serious criminal cases against them.

According to individuals who say they have been affected, some cases have involved demands for money after criminal complaints were filed. They allege that failure to pay can result in prolonged legal proceedings and other hardships. These claims have not been independently verified.

Rights advocates and members of civil society warn that even if those accused are later acquitted by the courts, the allegations alone can have lasting consequences for their education, employment, social standing, and personal safety. They argue that the issue extends beyond the legal system and has become a significant social concern.

Community members have also called for the establishment of local support committees to provide legal, financial, and social assistance to individuals facing such cases. Supporters of the proposal say these committees could help affected families navigate legal proceedings and access necessary resources.

Observers have urged Pakistani authorities to conduct transparent and impartial investigations into allegations involving fake social media accounts, false criminal complaints, and suspected extortion. They say thorough investigations are necessary to protect innocent individuals and prevent the misuse of the legal system.

Meanwhile, some members of Pakistan's Shia community have appealed to the country's religious and community leaders to raise the issue publicly and advocate for stronger safeguards, warning that failure to address the alleged abuse could have devastating consequences for many young people.