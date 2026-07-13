Al‑Abbas Holy Shrine Medical Team Supports Girls of Faith Scout Camps with Full On‑Site Health Services

ABNA24 - The Medical Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine provided its health services to the participants in the activities of the Girls of the Faith Scout Camps organized by the Women's Religious Schools Division of the Office of the Senior Official for Women's Affairs.

The head of the department, Dr. Haifa Al-Tamimi, said that the department has prepared a comprehensive health plan to accompany the camps, which included the participation of the department's doctors and nursing and health staff according to a daily shift schedule, with one doctor and two nursing staff members for each shift.

She added that the department has prepared a fully equipped medical unit at the camp site, provided with all the necessary supplies, medications, and medical devices, to ensure the provision of healthcare to the participants and respond to emergencies, in addition to preparing daily reports that include statistics on the services provided and monitoring the workflow.

Al-Tamimi confirmed that this participation comes within the framework of supporting volunteer training programs and creating a safe and healthy environment that contributes to the success of the camps, and preparing the participants to serve the visitors of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him) during the Ziyarat Arbaeen.

The Medical Affairs Department continues to implement its health plans supporting the programs and events organized by the departments of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, by providing medical and nursing staff and necessary supplies, ensuring the health and safety of the participants.



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