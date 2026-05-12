ICRO Chief to Represent Iran at 17th Kazan Intl Forum and OIC Culture Ministers’ Meeting

ABNA24 - Mohammad Mehdi Imanipour will participate in and deliver a speech at the 17th Kazan International Forum, the meeting of Culture Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Member States, and the annual meeting of the Strategic Perspective Group on Russia and the Islamic World.

According to ICRO’s Public Relations Office, this forum, which will be held in Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan, from May 13 to 15, 2026, is an opportunity for the Islamic Republic of Iran to once again demonstrate its civilizational and cultural position in the international sphere amid regional and global developments.

Iran’s presence in Kazan as the cultural capital of the Islamic world in 2026, in a situation where this city is known as a symbol of the peaceful coexistence of Islam and Christianity, carries the message that Iran is the standard-bearer of the ‘cultural resistance’ discourse in the international arena.

The city of Kazan, which recently celebrated the 1,100th anniversary of the arrival of Islam in Russia, was selected and introduced at last year's summit of the Ministers of Culture of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation as the cultural capital of the Islamic world in 2026.

This year’s summit will be attended by officials and cultural figures from the Islamic world, including the culture ministers of Turkmenistan, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sudan, Djibouti, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Kyrgyzstan, Somalia, Guinea-Bissau, Sierra Leone, Gabon, Guinea, Uzbekistan, and Libya, the director general of ISESCO, and the deputy secretary general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

During this trip, Hojat-ol-Islam Imanipour will also hold bilateral meetings with Olga Lyubimova, minister of culture of the Russian Federation, and Sheikh Ravil Gaynutdin, head of the Russian Council of Muftis.

The Russia-Islamic World Strategic Vision Group was established in 2006 after Russia joined the Organization of Islamic Cooperation as an observer member and includes well-known government, social and political figures from Russia and 25 foreign countries.

The secretariat of this group is headed by Rustam Minnikhanov, president of the Republic of Tatarstan, appointed by order of the president of the Russian Federation.



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