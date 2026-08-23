Sunni Scholar: Faith Means love for Prophet, Reverence, Respect, Obedience, and following His Teachings

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Minhaj Youth League organized a Shab-e-Madhat (Night of Praise) gathering at the central secretariat of Minhaj-ul-Quran International in Lahore as part of its Ziyafat-e-Mawlid al-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations, bringing together religious scholars, youth, women and members of the wider community.

A special address by Sheikh Hammad Mustafa al-Madani al-Qadri was broadcast during the event. Speaking on the importance of reverence and devotion to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he said that the spirit of faith is rooted in love for the Prophet and that such love should be reflected through respect, obedience and adherence to his teachings.

He pointed to the lives of the Prophet's companions as practical examples of profound reverence, saying their conduct was marked by love, obedience and respect in both their speech and actions. He added that love for the Prophet (PBUH) should be visible in a person's character, words and conduct.

Dr. Muhammad Rafiq Najm, Deputy Secretary-General for Organizational Affairs, also addressed the gathering, saying that such events provide an effective platform for promoting love for the Prophet (PBUH) and inspiring younger generations with devotion to his teachings. He congratulated the central leadership of the Minhaj Youth League on organizing the programme.

In his welcome remarks, Minhaj Youth League Central President Rana Waheed Shehzad welcomed the guests and participants and described the gathering as a blessed occasion to celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He expressed hope that the message and spirit of Mawlid would continue to be passed on from one generation to the next.

Among those attending were retired Wing Commander Muhammad Ghaffar Khan, Sheikh Farhan Aziz, Central President of the Mustafavi Students Movement Pakistan, Minhaj Youth League Central General Secretary Dr. Imran Younas, along with Usama Mushtaq, Suhail Majeed, Qari Syed Khalid Hamid Kazmi al-Azhari, Sardar Umar Daraz Khan Sehar, representatives of the Minhaj-ul-Quran Women League, and a large number of young people, women, children and community members from different walks of life.

The event concluded with special prayers for the peace and security of the country, unity among Muslims, the religious and moral development of younger generations, and the promotion of love and reverence for Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).