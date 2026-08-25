Islamic Community Council of Perševo to Hold Mawlid Celebration Honouring Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): It will take place after the afternoon prayer at the New Mosque in Perševo.

In the lives of Muslim communities, religious occasions continue to be turning points that renew the bond with faith and instill the meanings of faith and love in hearts, providing an opportunity to come together based on shared values and revive the meanings that shape the conscience of generations.

The importance of these occasions in non-Arab Muslim communities is twofold; Where religious seasons provide a space to strengthen Islamic identity, deepen love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH), the Quran and worship, and connect generations with the values of their religion and the feelings of faith they inherit over time.

According to the announcement of the Islamic Community Council of Perševo, the ceremony marking the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) will include recitation of the Holy Quran, speeches and religious hymns.

At the ceremony, Sheikh Vedat Sahitya, the head of the Islamic Community of Kosovo, will deliver a speech about the life, personality and message of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The Islamic Community Council of Perševo has invited Muslims from the predominantly Albanian region of southern Serbia to participate in the event.