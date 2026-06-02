Iranian Cultural Center Director Visits NUST, Calls for Expanded Academic and Cultural Cooperation

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Dr. Mehdi Taheri, Director General of the Iranian Cultural Center in Rawalpindi, visited the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) at the invitation of its School of Art, Design and Architecture, where he inaugurated the university’s “Open House 2026” exhibition showcasing student research, artistic and creative projects.

During the visit, Dr. Taheri toured various sections of the exhibition and reviewed a wide range of student work, including projects in art, design, architecture and research. He met with students and faculty members, commending their creativity and discussing developments in the fields of art, design and the built environment.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Taheri thanked NUST for the invitation and highlighted Iran’s rich architectural and cultural heritage. He referred to historic sites such as Persepolis, Bisotun and Chogha Zanbil as examples of the country's longstanding contributions to civilization and culture.

He also noted Iran’s achievements in contemporary architecture and engineering, citing projects such as Milad Tower, Tabiat Bridge and major infrastructure developments as examples of the technical expertise of Iranian professionals.Prais

ing the students’ innovative work and research capabilities, Dr. Taheri emphasized the importance of strengthening academic, cultural and artistic cooperation between educational institutions in Iran and Pakistan. He said the Iranian Cultural Center in Rawalpindi remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote collaboration and exchange between the two countries.

The visit formed part of broader efforts to enhance educational and cultural engagement between Iranian and Pakistani institutions.