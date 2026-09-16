Pakistan, Iran Explore Expanded Science and Technology Cooperation

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Siddiqui, accompanied by a Pakistani delegation, met Sharif University President Dr. Masoud Tajrishi as well as 12 university deans and faculty heads. The meeting also brought together senior university officials, researchers and directors of research centres.

Among those attending were Vice President for Research and Technology Dr. Mohammad Reza Movahedi, Director of International Affairs Dr. Hamed Sadeghi, Pakistan’s Educational and Cultural Counsellor in Tehran Farhat Jabeen, and Dr. Syed Hassan Raza Naqvi, CEO of the Guest Educational Team.

Discussions focused on opportunities for cooperation in artificial intelligence, energy, water and environmental studies, while university officials also presented Sharif’s research and technological capabilities.

Participants reviewed existing scientific partnerships between Sharif University researchers and their counterparts at Pakistani universities and research institutions.

Particular attention was given to cooperation in artificial intelligence, including possible coordination through the OIC-15 AI Dialogue Platform and activities associated with COMSTECH. The two sides also discussed building regional scientific cooperation networks and organizing joint specialist programmes and academic meetings.

Sharif University officials presented details of ongoing cooperation involving its School of Electrical Engineering and Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence with Pakistani institutions including the National University of Sciences and Technology, the National Centre of Artificial Intelligence and Quaid-i-Azam University.

Faculty members also outlined additional areas where joint research and academic cooperation could be expanded.

Tajrishi highlighted the historical, cultural and civilizational ties between Iran and Pakistan, saying those longstanding links provided a strong foundation for expanding cooperation in science and technology.

He said Sharif University was interested in broadening collaboration with leading Pakistani institutions in education, research, industry engagement and technology transfer.

The university, he added, would also welcome more Pakistani researchers, faculty members and talented students, describing academic exchanges as an important mechanism for strengthening bilateral ties.

Siddiqui praised the university’s hospitality and welcomed the scope of existing scientific cooperation between the two countries.

He stressed the need to strengthen joint research networks, implement existing memoranda of understanding, remove obstacles to cooperation and make fuller use of the scientific and technological capacities available in both countries.

The ambassador also proposed expanding collaboration beyond engineering into fields such as management and economics, while supporting the establishment of joint scientific and research centres.

At the conclusion of the visit, the Pakistani delegation toured a library at the university’s Physics Department named after renowned Pakistani physicist and Nobel laureate Dr. Abdus Salam.

The delegation also visited the university’s Ultrasonic Imaging Technology Services Office and Sharif Agriculture Robotics, where members viewed several advanced technologies and innovation projects, including agricultural drone systems.