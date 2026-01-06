AhlulBayt (a.s.) University: Int’l Platform for Knowledge Exchange, Artificial Intelligence Futures Studies

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Dr. Farrokh Hojjat Kashani, head of the Electrical Engineering Department at AhlulBayt (a.s.) International University and a distinguished figure in the field of electrical engineering, outlined the objectives and significance of the First International Conference on Emerging Sciences in Engineering, titled “Artificial Intelligence Futures Studies.”

He stated that the conference aims to establish an international scientific forum for the exchange of knowledge, ideas, and cutting-edge experiences in engineering, with a particular focus on artificial intelligence futures studies.

He added that today, artificial intelligence is not merely a technology but a transformative paradigm across all branches of engineering. According to Kashani, the conference seeks to adopt a strategic perspective on the role of artificial intelligence in the future of science, industry, and society, while also fostering effective links among universities, industry, and scientific policymaking institutions.

Explaining the selection of artificial intelligence futures studies as the main theme, Kashani said that artificial intelligence has moved beyond electrical and computer engineering and now plays a key role in fields such as energy, medicine, smart cities, the Internet of Things, cybersecurity, and even engineering law. Futures studies, he noted, enable societies not only to consume technology but also to actively shape its development path.

He described the choice of this theme as a forward-looking and scientifically grounded response to the needs of the country and the Islamic world.

Addressing the role of electrical engineering in the development of artificial intelligence, Kashani said that electrical engineering forms the backbone of AI advancement. From hardware design and signal processing systems to smart grids, robotics, advanced control, and intelligent power systems, he explained, all rely on deep expertise in electrical engineering.

He emphasized that the future of artificial intelligence is inconceivable without innovation in this field.

Kashani also highlighted the opportunities the conference offers to researchers and students, describing it as a suitable venue for presenting scientific achievements, building international academic networks, and forming joint research collaborations.

He added that students will have the opportunity to present innovative ideas and benefit from feedback provided by leading scholars. Indexing accepted papers in reputable academic databases, he said, will further motivate participants to enhance the quality of their research.

