Imam Khomeini (r.a.) Returned Religion from Margins to Center of Society, Governance

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A cooperation memorandum of understanding was signed between the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly and the Institute for the Compilation and Publication of Imam Khomeini’s Works, in a ceremony attended by Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, and Hojat al-Islam Ali Komsari, head of the institute.

Addressing the ceremony, Ayatollah Ramazani outlined the global significance of Imam Khomeini’s thought, stating that the contemporary world has largely been shaped by materialist and naturalist outlooks, a trend evident not only in Western societies but also across many Muslim countries.

He highlighted the comprehensiveness of Imam Khomeini’s personality, saying Imam Khomeini was both a philosopher grounded in reasoned reflection and an erfan-oriented thinker who perceived the Divine Names and Attributes through a contemplative, intuitive lens in society and the world.

The Secretary-General noted that Imam Khomeini adopted an expansive understanding of jurisprudence, refusing to confine fiqh to individual rulings. Instead, he viewed it as operative across all domains, including society and governance, treating jurisprudence as the practical philosophy of rule. This approach, he said, moved fiqh beyond the private sphere and into the realm of civilizational formation.

Ayatollah Ramazani emphasized that at a time when one school of thought deemed religious governance impossible and another argued it was unattainable in the modern era, Imam Khomeini refuted both in practice, demonstrating that religion can play a civilizational role in the contemporary world.

He added that Imam Khomeini thus revived religious life in modern society and emerged as an architect of a new Islamic civilization, noting that his ideas are now being reassessed at some of the world’s leading universities.

Concluding his remarks, Ayatollah Ramazani outlined key provisions of the memorandum, including cooperation on translation and joint publications, production of documentary and media content for international and social media platforms, organization of joint academic chairs and specialized forums, educational programs, and the creation of communication platforms to engage global scholars and elites.

