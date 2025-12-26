“Religion and the Modern World” Published in Indonesia by ABWA

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Indonesian translation of Religion and the Modern World has been published in Indonesia by the General Directorate of Cultural Services and Publications of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly.

The book comprises analytical notes on understanding the nature of the relationship between religion and the modern world. It begins with a concise discussion of the necessity of religion and its relationship with related concepts, followed by a review of Islamic and Western intellectual approaches to the issue, highlighting their key distinctions.

The next section presents a detailed examination of the need to return to religion and the necessity of prophetic missions from the perspective of Islamic thinkers. Topics discussed include society’s need for law, the importance of recognizing truth and striving toward it, and the value of religious obligation and understanding the path to human perfection. The book also critically assesses contemporary debates on the sufficiency of reason and science, including Dr. Soroush’s claim regarding the self-sufficiency of humanity without religion.

Subsequently, the work addresses the harmful consequences of excessive reliance on reason and science in the Western world, the growing trend of religiosity, particularly toward Islam, and the reasons for embracing Islam as expressed by new converts.

Religion and the Modern World, written by Abolfazl Sajedi, was translated into Indonesian by Heri Suprianto and published in crown octavo format.

**************

End/ 345