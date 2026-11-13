Islamabad Hosts Key Dialogue on Family Welfare, Birth Spacing and Children in Light of Islamic Teachings

AhlulBayt News Agency: Religious scholars and prominent clerics, including Syed Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi, member of Pakistan's Council of Islamic Ideology, and Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi, Vice President of Shia Ulema Council Pakistan, discussed family welfare, child upbringing and the rights of mothers and children at an important dialogue in Islamabad.

The Population Council Pakistan organised the dialogue at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad under the title, “Guidance on Family Welfare, Birth Spacing and the Rights of Mothers and Children in Light of Islamic Teachings.” Religious scholars and clerics representing different schools of thought attended the event.

Syed Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi, member of Pakistan's Council of Islamic Ideology and Chairman of the Imam Khomeini Trust, attended as the chief guest and presented his views, recommendations and guidance on various aspects of the subject.

During the discussion, participants examined family welfare, the rights of mothers and children, effective child upbringing, and the importance of appropriate birth spacing for children's health, development and well-being in light of Islamic teachings.

The participants emphasised the importance of seeking guidance from Islamic principles to strengthen the family system, fulfil parental responsibilities and safeguard the rights of mothers and children.

The dialogue primarily aimed to highlight religious guidance on family welfare and the proper upbringing of children while benefiting from the views and recommendations of religious scholars and clerics on these important issues.