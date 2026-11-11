ABNA24 - The Al-Thaqalayn Cultural Center, affiliated with the Studies and Research Division in the Department of Intellectual and Cultural Affairs at the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine, convened a dialogue-based intellectual seminar in the Al-Suwaira district of Wasit Governorate, entitled "Applied Ethics in the Thought of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them): From Words to Practice," attended by several religious scholars-in-training and local youth.

The head of the center, Sheikh Aqeel Al-Tarfay, stated in a conversation with the (Official Website) that "the seminar addressed the vital necessity of moving moral values and virtues from their theoretical framework into the realm of practical application in daily life, as grounding ethics in personal conduct serves as a fundamental pillar for building the individual and society, as well as reinforcing Islamic principles in everyday interactions."

He further clarified that "the seminar highlighted the concept of 'silent calling' (al-da'wa al-samita), inspired by the tradition of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them): (Call people to righteousness through means other than your tongues), by emphasizing the embodiment of truthfulness, piety, and diligence in daily practices and behaviors as premier forms of practical outreach."

This seminar forms part of the ongoing intellectual and cultural programs arranged by the Al-Thaqalayn Cultural Center of the Imam Hussain Holy Shrine, aimed at disseminating the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) and elevating religious and ethical awareness across societal circles.



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