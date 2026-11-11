AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), received a delegation led by Sheikh Imam Rashid, successor to Sheikh Yahaya Masussuka, at his residence in the Nigerian capital, Abuja. During the meeting, Sheikh Zakzaky presented the visiting religious leaders with valuable scholarly and spiritual gifts.

Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky hosted the cultural delegation led by Sheikh Imam Rashid at his residence in Abuja. On the occasion, he presented Sheikh Imam Rashid and another accompanying religious scholar with two gifts of religious and intellectual significance.

The gifts included a book titled Wisdom of Imam Ali (AS) and Nahj al-Balagha and a ring engraved with verses from the Holy Quran.

During the meeting, members of Sheikh Imam Rashid's delegation expressed their gratitude to Ayatollah Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky and members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria.

They appreciated the movement's participation and assistance in the funeral prayers and burial arrangements for Sheikh Yahaya Masussuka, who was killed by armed attackers several weeks earlier.

The delegation also thanked Sheikh Zakzaky for sending a condolence message and expressing sympathy following the religious leader's death. They further expressed appreciation for the movement's participation through a representative in an event organised under the theme of peace and unity.

Emphasis on Muslim Unity and Solidarity

During the meeting, Sheikh Zakzaky stressed the importance of unity and solidarity among Muslims. He discussed the need to preserve unity within the Muslim community and continue religious outreach, preaching and missionary activities.

He also highlighted the importance of sustaining religious outreach in accordance with the teachings of the Holy Quran and the principles of properly presenting the Islamic message.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Sheikh Zakzaky presented Sheikh Imam Rashid and the accompanying religious scholar with the two gifts: a book on the wisdom of Imam Ali (AS) and Nahj al-Balagha, along with a ring decorated with verses from the Holy Quran.

Background: Sheikh Yahaya Masussuka and His Martyrdom

Sheikh Yahaya Ibrahim Masussuka was a prominent Islamic preacher and religious scholar from Katsina State in northern Nigeria. He was known for his Quran-centred teachings, religious outreach and efforts to promote harmony among followers of different faiths.

He advocated peaceful coexistence between Muslims and Christians, religious tolerance and the elimination of extremism. In recognition of these contributions, he received the Ambassador of Peace award in June 2025.

On the night of October 26, 2026, armed men opened fire outside his residence in the Dutsin-Ma area of Katsina State, killing Sheikh Yahaya Masussuka and his companion, Adamu Abubakar.