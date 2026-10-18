Photos: Sheikh Zakzaky says an Islamic system can be established without requiring everyone to become Muslim

Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria, delivered speech at Intl. youth conference titled “Youth and the Future of the Islamic Struggle,” in Abuja on Oct. 17, 2026. He described youth as a crucial period of life that should be used for important activities and worship. Addressing doubts about the possibility of establishing religion due to limited strength or the fact that not everyone is Muslim, Zakzaky explained that establishing religion does not require everyone to become Muslim or Shia. He said the movement’s struggle is not a call to Shiism, but a call to establish religion by ensuring that God’s law takes precedence over all other laws and that no law contradicts it. like Islamic Iran, where non-Muslims, including Jews, live. He also expressed confidence that efforts to suppress the Islamic movement would fail and urged people to actively support what he described as the truth.