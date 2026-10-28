Gunmen Kill Islamic Cleric in Nigeria

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Katsina State Police Command in Nigeria confirmed the killing of an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Yahaya Masussuka, who was shot by suspected gunmen outside his residence in Dutsin-Ma Local Government Area on Monday night.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 9 p.m. near the entrance to his residence.

Several local news platforms reported that another person was shot during the attack, although accounts differed over the person’s identity and whether he survived.

Photographs circulating on social media purportedly showed residents gathered outside the cleric’s residence following the shooting.

The circumstances surrounding the attack and the identities of those responsible remain unclear.

......................

End/ 257