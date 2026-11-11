First night of mourning ceremonies marking Hazrta Zahra martyrdom anniversary held on behalf of Supreme Leader

AhlulBayt News Agency: The first night of the mourning ceremonies marking the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatimah Zahra (pbuh) took place at the Zeinabiyah, next to the site where the martyred Leader, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, was martyred.

The ceremony commenced with a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran by Sayyid Ahmad Moghimi, a prominent Quran reciter, followed by elegies performed by Abbas Heydarzadeh.

In continuation, Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimin Mahdi Aslani delivered an address, highlighting the virtues of acts of worship and supplications attributed to Lady Fatimah Zahra (pbuh), which bring abundant blessings. He stated, “Almighty God has willed that, as the world moves forward toward the reappearance [of Imam Mahdi (aj)], the guiding blueprint for its course should be the plan laid out by Lady Fatimah (pbuh): the establishment of divine religion and the teachings and directives of the Prophet of Islam (pbuh) and his Household, the Ahl al-Bayt (pbut).”

Haj Mansour Arazi also recited elegies in tribute to Lady Fatimah Zahra (pbuh).

The mourning ceremonies marking the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatimah Zahra (pbuh), held on behalf of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and beginning with the Maghrib and Isha prayers, will continue through Saturday evening, November 14.

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