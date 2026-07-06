The Guardian, in its report on funeral of martyred leader: the presence of millions and universal slogan ‘We must rise'

ABNA24 - The Guardian reported that millions of people filled the streets of Tehran during the funeral procession of the martyred leader. According to the outlet, the vast sea of black‑clad mourners carrying flags inscribed with the slogan “We must rise” was interpreted as a symbolic response to the conflict initiated in February by Donald Trump against Iran. The Guardian described this massive turnout as a sign of national unity in the face of external pressure.

The report added that the route from Enghelab Square to Azadi Square was packed with people who had arrived from early morning using heavily crowded metro trains. Mourners carried images of the martyred leader and chanted slogans emphasizing his elevated spiritual status, creating an atmosphere filled with grief and calls for justice.

The Guardian also highlighted the exceptional orderliness of the ceremony, noting that it was conducted without casualties. It described this level of organization as a significant operational achievement for volunteer forces and governmental institutions amid a period of crisis.



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