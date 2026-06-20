Maulana Kalbe Jawad: Mourning for Imam Hussain Is Divine Institution That Cannot Be Erased

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Speaking at the second Muharram gathering at Imambara Ghufran Ma'ab in Lucknow, Naqvi responded to objections raised by some groups regarding the commemoration of Imam Hussain’s martyrdom and the visitation of the shrines of revered Islamic figures.

He argued that practices such as visiting and paying respects at the graves of prophets and members of the Prophet Muhammad’s family should not be considered innovations or acts of polytheism. Drawing parallels with Islamic rituals associated with the Kaaba, he said expressions of reverence have long existed within Islamic tradition.

Naqvi stated that mourning for Imam Hussain is an expression of divine intent and that attempts to oppose it amount to challenging a tradition established by God and the Prophet Muhammad. “The foundations of mourning for Imam Hussain were laid by Allah and His Messenger; we are not its founders,” he said.

The cleric also criticized the practice of exchanging New Year greetings upon the sighting of the Muharram moon, arguing that such celebrations undermine the solemn nature of the month and the remembrance of Imam Hussain’s sacrifice at Karbala.

Addressing theological issues, Naqvi reiterated the importance of the Prophet’s family (Ahlul-Bayt) in Islamic belief and discussed the significance of the concept of Wilayat (spiritual authority) associated with Imam Ali (A.S), reflecting views held within Shia Islamic tradition.

In the latter part of his address, Naqvi raised concerns about alleged irregularities and encroachments involving the Hussainabad Trust, which manages several historic religious sites in Lucknow. He claimed that some religious properties and imambaras were being gradually transformed into tourist and recreational venues, potentially undermining their religious character.

According to Naqvi, developments such as commercial projects, parking facilities, and cultural events on trust-owned land risk diluting the historical and religious significance of these sites. He called on the community to remain vigilant and united in preserving their religious heritage.

The cleric also advocated for roads within the Hussainabad Trust area to be named after the Nawabs and rulers of Awadh, arguing that these historic figures played a central role in establishing and preserving the region’s religious and cultural landmarks.

Naqvi further expressed concern over proposals related to the relocation of Friday prayers from Asafi Mosque, warning that such changes could accelerate the transformation of the Bara Imambara into a purely tourist destination. He said religious gatherings were being organized at the site to reinforce its identity as a center of worship and mourning rather than a recreational attraction.

He noted that previous religious leaders in his family had also taken steps to preserve the religious character of these historic institutions, emphasizing the importance of protecting their spiritual and cultural legacy for future generations.