Photos: Lucknow Marks the Beginning of Muharram with the Historic Royal Zarih Procession

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On the occasion of 1st Muharram, the traditional Royal Zarih procession commenced from Bara Imambara in Lucknow and proceeded to Chhota Imambara in Hussainabad, where mourners and devotees participated with deep reverence and respect. This historic tradition, which dates back to the Nawabi era, filled the city with an atmosphere of elegies (nauhas), mourning rituals, and remembrance of Imam Hussain (AS).