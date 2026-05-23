All JK Shia Association Hold Meeting Regarding Upcoming Muharram

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A meeting regarding Muharram-ul-Haram preparations in Srinagar district was held today under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Akshay Labroo, and attended by senior officers from various departments including Police, SMC, KPDCL, Health, Jal Shakti, R&B, Traffic, Fire & Emergency Services, CAPD and other concerned agencies.

During the meeting, representatives of the All Jammu & Kashmir Shia Association (AJKSA) raised several important issues concerning Muharram arrangements and also submitted a detailed written memorandum to the administration for necessary action.

The representatives appreciated the administration for convening the meeting well in advance and reiterated the Association’s support towards maintaining peace, communal harmony and smooth conduct of Muharram across Srinagar district. The Association also expressed support for ongoing awareness initiatives under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan and stated that Imambargahs and educational institutions would remain available for anti-drug awareness programmes.

Among the key issues highlighted by the Association was the demand for appointment of a dedicated Nodal Officer for Muharram coordination to streamline communication between departments and the public. The Association also stressed the need for fast-track approvals for Muharram-related civic works and urged departments to complete all pending road repairs, electricity works and water supply maintenance well before the commencement of Muharram.

The Association requested that no excavation, construction activity or dumping of construction material be allowed along procession routes during Muharram and Safar. It was also urged that uninterrupted electricity and water supply be ensured throughout the mourning period, particularly in major procession areas.

Issues related to ration shortages under the CAPD system were also highlighted, with a demand for additional subsidised quota of rice, sugar, wheat and kerosene in view of large-scale Niyaz arrangements during Muharram and Safar.

Representatives further sought immediate repair and blacktopping of major Muharram procession routes across Srinagar, particularly routes associated with Zuljana Sharief and Alam Sharief processions. Concerns regarding sanitation, encroachments, non-functional street lights and pending civic works in several localities were also raised before the administration.

The Association also called for better coordination between SMC and KPDCL for restoration of thousands of defunct street lights following recent cabling works across the city. Senior officials were requested to ensure all procession routes and Imam Bargahs are adequately illuminated before Muharram.

On the security front, the Association requested strict monitoring of sectarian provocateurs and anti-social elements attempting to create tension during Muharram, especially on social media platforms. A separate coordination meeting with senior police officials regarding security deployment and procession management was also demanded.

Regarding health arrangements, the Association requested adequate medical preparedness, deployment of ambulances, installation of AED machines at major Imam Bargahs, availability of essential medicines and training of volunteers in emergency response and first aid. It was further requested that smaller ambulances be deployed during processions to avoid congestion.

The Jal Shakti Department was urged to prepare a special water supply and tanker deployment plan for areas witnessing heavy rush during Ashura, particularly in Zadibal and adjoining areas. The Association also demanded that no water shutdowns be carried out during Muharram.

Issues related to coordination between LCMA and SMC concerning Dal areas through which Muharram processions pass, including repair of bridges, sanitation, water supply and other civic concerns, were also taken up during the meeting.

The meeting also discussed transport facilities for mourners, availability of subsidised firewood for Niyaz preparations, operational readiness of fire hydrants, and traffic management plans for major Muharram processions across Srinagar.

The representatives of All JK Shia Association expressed hope that all departments would take timely action on the issues raised so that Muharram is observed in a peaceful, dignified and well-managed manner across the district.