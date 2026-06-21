Martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) Taught Us to Remain Steadfast on Path of Truth and Justice, Says Punjab Governor

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): While speaking to media representatives, Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the government should provide relief to the public in proportion to the rising inflation. He also directed Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmakers to raise their voices in the assembly for the protection of public rights.

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan stated that inter-sect unity is essential for promoting peace and religious harmony in society. He said that the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (A.S) teaches humanity to remain steadfast on the path of truth and righteousness, and that standing united against terrorism and sectarianism is the need of the hour.

He expressed these views during visits to Imam Bargah Nawab Palace and Imam Bargah Haveli Alaf Shah, where he met participants and community members. Among those present were Agha Hussain Qizilbash, custodian of Lahore’s central Ashura procession, PPP leader Zahid Zulfiqar Khan, and other notable figures.

During the meeting, discussions were held regarding mourning processions and comprehensive security arrangements during Muharram. The Governor said that Muharram is a sacred month in which the grief of the family of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is commemorated. He emphasized that Imam Hussain (A.S) is not a benefactor of any particular religion or sect alone; rather, he is a benefactor of all humanity. He urged religious scholars and speakers to educate people about the teachings and character of the Ahl al-Bayt (the Prophet’s family).

He further stated that certain disruptive elements seek to spread sectarianism and create unrest and instability in the country. Describing the Shia community as peace-loving, he stressed the importance of fostering greater unity within society.

Speaking to the media, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan reiterated that the government should provide relief to citizens in line with inflation and that PPP legislators should actively advocate for the rights of the people in parliament. He added that ensuring foolproof security for Muharram processions is the government’s responsibility. While security institutions are performing their duties, community volunteers should also play a more effective role in maintaining peace and order.

The Governor also said that the PPP hopes to see Bilawal Bhutto elected as Prime Minister through a public mandate in the next general elections. He noted that people are facing numerous challenges and that solutions must be found to address their difficulties.

Separately, Governor Saleem Haider Khan strongly condemned the recent bomb blasts in Bannu and expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives. He stated that terrorists who target innocent civilians are enemies of humanity and a burden on the nation. He added that the entire nation stands united with the security forces in the fight against terrorism.