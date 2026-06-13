Enemy Only Understands Language of Force, Not Negotiations: Tehran Friday Prayers Leader

AhlulBayt News Agency: Tehran interim Friday Prayers Leader says Iranian people are facing enemy who breaches promises and treaties, stressing enemy does not understand the language of negotiations and ceasefire but it only knows language of force.

Speaking among worshippers at sermons of the Friday prayers, held at the campus of the University of Tehran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ahmad Khatami reemphasized that Iranian people are facing enemies who break their promises and do not abide by any treaties on the international stages.

Undoubtedly, Iran people are confronting a war between faith and disbelief, he said, adding, “As Iran is facing disbelief and polytheism, and based on this belief, the country will definitely come out victorious.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khatami hailed the presence of noble nation of the Islamic Iran from various walks of life who threw their weight behind the Islamic Establishment for more than one-hundred nights across cities and provinces.

He also thanked the powerful Armed Forces of the country who gave a crushing and devastating blow to the enemies of the country, especially the terrorist US government and criminal Israeli regime.

The enemies of the country are the ones that do not know the language of negotiations and ceasefire but only know the language of force, the senior cleric reiterated.

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