Tehran’s Friday Prayer leader: US failed to achieve its goals in war on Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Seyed Ahmad Khatemi, Tehran’s temporary Friday Prayer leader, says that the the United States has failed to achieve its goal in the imposed war on Iran which was destroying Iran's missile caablities.

Speaking during Friday sermons in Tehran earlier today, Ayatollah Seyed Ahmad Khatemi said that Iranian missile power has brought humiliation to the U.S. and will continue to do so.

Khatemi noted that over more than 160 days of resistance since the aggression began on February 28, the Iranian nation has experienced numerous divine blessings.

He remarked that while the enemy sought to destroy the Islamic Republic, Iran has instead emerged as a major global power.

The senior cleric pointed to the anniversary of the 1953 CIA-led coup in Iran which toppled democratically elected government of Iran, saying that sicne 1953, Washington has not stopped plotting against Iran.

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