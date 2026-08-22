Tehran prayer leader: Iran's missile fire extinguished firepower of two nuclear powers

AhlulBayt News Agency: Tehran's Friday prayer leader said the missile and drone fire of Iran's armed forces had "extinguished" the firepower of two nuclear powers and shifted the balance of power in favour of the Islamic Republic and Resistance.

Mohammad Hassan Aboutorabi-Fard, the interim Friday prayer leader of Tehran, told worshippers that the armed forces had displayed a power born of knowledge and faith that "changed and consolidated the balance of forces in favour of the resistant Iranian nation and the Axis of Resistance."

He said sanctions and U.S. military aggression, which had sought to humiliate, subdue and partition Iran and destroy its infrastructure, had instead become a springboard for increasing Iran's power.

The cleric also hailed national unity between the three branches of government and the people, saying the "unprecedented cooperation of Iranians" had created a new chapter of national solidarity. "This cohesion broke the will of the ruling American administration and brought the Zionist regime closer to political collapse," he said.

He added that with divine help, national unity and the strong bond between the people and the state, Iran would pass through the post-war economic difficulties with dignity and strength.

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