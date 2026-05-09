Senior Cleric: 'Honorable, Dignified Talks' Is Iranian Nation's Major Demand

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hailing the unwavering support of noble nation of the country for the Islamic Establishment, Tehran's provisional Friday Prayers leader says that ‘honorable, dignified’ talks is the major demand of the Iranian nation.

Speaking during this week’s Friday Prayers sermon in Tehran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ahmad Khatami appreciated the unwavering support of the noble nation of the country for the Islamic Establishment during their 70-day incessant presence on streets and thoroughfares of the country.

Ayatollah Khatami lashed out at the US and Israeli war of aggression imposed against the country, emphasizing that mass gathering of noble people of the country on streets and thoroughfares of cities and provinces will foil the sinister plots of enemies waged against of the country.

The ayatollah also expressed his special thanks to the powerful Armed Forces of the country who gave a crushing response to the enemies of the country.

The widespread attention and support of throng of people from all walks of lifer for the Islamic Establishment is a manifestation of the grace and favor of God Almighty, Ayatollah Khatami underlined.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Friday prayers leader pointed to the psychological warfare launched by enemies against the country, noting that psychological warfare is an important part of the battle, and enemies of the country use it to weaken morale and spirit of people, so that people must be vigilant not to pay attention to the false news and analyses.

Addressing the country’s negotiating team, Ayatollah Khatami advised them not to back down an iota from their principles and positions.

It is a matter of regret to say that president of a country [Trump] that considers its country as a superpower and calls himself as a ‘pirate’, he said, and called on the Foreign Ministry of the country to raise this issue in the international forums and declare that Iran is dealing with a ‘thief’.

......................

End/ 257