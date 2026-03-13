The interim Friday prayer leader of Tehran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ahmad Khatami, has emphasized that humanity will not experience tranquility as long as the United States and the Zionist regime exist.

Addressing this week’s Friday prayers in Tehran, Ayatollah Khatami emphasized that the major issue of the Islamic world today is Palestine.

He underlined that in order to achieve peace and tranquility, the murderous Zionist regime must be eliminated and no trace of it should remain.

Referring to US-Israeli attacks on Iran, Ayatollah Khatami emphasized, “God willing, [Iranian] combatants will eliminate these criminals and make them regret for their actions.”

He said that the enemy can achieve nothing in the face of the people’s determination, adding, “The enemy imagined that by striking at the head of the system, the entire system would be harmed. But they failed to understand that the [Islamic] System does not stand on an individual; rather, it stands on the people. The true owners of this system are the people”.