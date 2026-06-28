Photos: Lahore Hosts "Message of Imam Hussain (AS) and Unity of Ummah" Conference

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Minhaj-ul-Quran Scholars Council organised the "Message of Imam Hussain (AS) and Unity of the Ummah" Conference at Jamia Sheikh-ul-Islam in Model Town, Lahore. The event brought together prominent Islamic scholars, religious leaders, spiritual figures, and social personalities from across different schools of thought. Speakers paid tribute to the unparalleled sacrifice of Ahlul Bayt (A.S), particularly Imam Hussain (AS), and highlighted the enduring message of Karbala as a source of unity, justice, and compassion for the Muslim Ummah.