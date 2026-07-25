Iran's interior minister calls on BRICS to condemn aggression and attacks on civilians

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s interior minister called on BRICS member states to condemn aggression against nations and attacks on civilians, urging the bloc to adopt a clear and decisive stance against aggression, violations of national sovereignty, killing of civilians, and destruction of infrastructure.

Speaking at the BRICS Interior Ministers’ meeting hosted by India, Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni said on Friday that a unified and decisive voice from BRICS in defense of international law, respect for national sovereignty, and opposition to the use of force will send a strong message to the international community.

This approach is entirely compatible with the spirit of cooperation, multilateralism, mutual respect, and shared development championed by BRICS, Momeni added.

The Iranian minister also noted that as one of the most vital cooperation mechanisms among emerging economies, BRICS can serve as an effective model for enhancing resilience, exchanging experiences, and strengthening practical cooperation in crisis management and disaster risk reduction.

The Islamic Republic of Iran stands ready to play its role as an active, responsible, and reliable partner in fostering solidarity, increasing resilience, and enhancing the security and prosperity of BRICS member states, he further said.

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