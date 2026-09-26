Pakistani Shia Cleric: Iran is Biggest Obstacle in Path of Greater Israel Project

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Allama Syed Hassan Zafar Naqvi, central general secretary of MWM Pakistan, said Iran remains the primary obstacle to the United States and Israel and has demonstrated that global imperialism can be confronted and defeated. “The American and Israeli dream of a Greater Israel will never be realised,” he stated. “The Islamic world must take collective measures.”

Naqvi argued that the presence of US bases in the Persian Gulf prevents lasting peace in the region. He pointed to ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza and Lebanon, describing the international community as a “silent spectator.”

Muslim rulers, he said, must now accept that “there is no superpower except Allah.” America’s arrogance, according to Naqvi, “has been reduced to dust.” He added that if Iran alone can challenge the United States and Israel, a united front of Islamic countries could liberate Jerusalem “in days, not years or months.”

Palestinian Muslims, he concluded, continue to look toward the wider Islamic world with both hope and despair.