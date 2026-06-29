President Pezeshkian Visits Families of Martyred Intelligence Minister, Armed Forces Chief of Staff in Qom

AhlulBayt News Agency: President Masoud Pezeshkian has visited the families of two high-ranking Iranian martyrs — Hojatoleslam Khatib, the former intelligence minister, and Lieutenant General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, the former chief of staff of Iran's Armed Forces — as part of his ongoing trip to the holy city of Qom.

The president was received at the martyrs' homes, where he honored their memory and paid his respects to the fallen figures who held key positions in the country's security and military apparatus.

In what was described as a warm and intimate atmosphere, Pezeshkian praised the patience, steadfastness, and sacrifice of the bereaved families, describing them as invaluable spiritual and social assets of the nation.

Turning to the legacy of Martyr Khatib, the president highlighted his outstanding role in safeguarding national security, maintaining social calm, and confronting enemy threats and conspiracies.

"The services and struggles of this martyr form part of the enduring capital of the Islamic establishment," Pezeshkian said, noting that the country's lasting security is owed to the round-the-clock and often anonymous efforts of the nation's devoted sons in the intelligence and security arenas.

The president also paid glowing tribute to Martyr Lieutenant General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, praising his character, record, and valuable services as the chief of staff of the Armed Forces.

Pezeshkian described the fallen commander as a brave, tireless, effective, and strategically important figure within Iran's military — one whose contributions played a decisive role in strengthening the country's defense capabilities and safeguarding its sovereignty.

The visits form part of broader engagements by the president in Qom, where he has combined official meetings with outreach to religious institutions and the families of prominent martyrs, in what observers view as a reaffirmation o

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