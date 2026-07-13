Protest in Bhopal Against Appointment of Non-Muslims to MP Waqf Board

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Muslim community members held a peaceful protest outside the historic Taj-ul-Masajid in Bhopal after Friday prayers, opposing the appointment of two non-Muslim members to the Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board.

The protesters wore black bands on their arms and carried posters demanding the withdrawal of the appointments. They also held posters featuring Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav’s picture and raised slogans against the decision. Police personnel were deployed at the site, and the protest ended peacefully.

Members of the Muslim community said that the entry of non-Muslims into Muslim religious institutions would not be accepted. They demanded that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav cancel the appointments and restore the earlier arrangement in which the Waqf Board had only Muslim members.

The demonstration was held after Friday prayers at Taj-ul-Masajid, one of the country’s largest mosques. Protesters carried black bands as a mark of opposition and raised their concerns over the government’s decision.

Posters displayed during the protest said that Madhya Pradesh had become the first state after the Waqf Amendment Act where two non-Muslim members were appointed to a Waqf Board. The posters carried messages such as “Ban entry of non-Muslims”, “Dictatorship in Waqf will not be accepted” and “Waqf is a centre of our faith, only Muslims should remain in it”.

Mohammad Maaz Qureshi Nooruddin, who participated in the protest, said, “Our demand is that the appointments of both non-Muslim members in the Waqf Board should be cancelled immediately and, as before, only Muslim members should remain in the board.”

He alleged that the government was taking one-sided decisions regarding Waqf institutions.

“If the government talks about ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, then the Muslim community should also get equal rights and respect in matters related to its religious institutions. Decisions related to Waqf are affecting Muslim religious institutions and Waqf properties,” Qureshi said.

During the protest, some young participants also questioned the silence of Muslim religious leaders on the issue. They said that all responsible religious scholars and representatives should openly express their views. They also pointed out that some people had resigned from their positions to register their opposition, while others holding important posts had remained silent.

The protesters warned that if the government does not consider their demands and does not withdraw the appointments of the two non-Muslim members, the movement would be expanded in the coming days.

The appointment of two non-Muslim members to the Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board has faced opposition from several Muslim organisations. Earlier, the All India Muslim Tyohar Committee held a protest and submitted a memorandum addressed to the President and the Prime Minister.

Bhopal Nikah Qazi Mohammad Maaz Khan also resigned from his post over the issue. Several Muslim organisations, including Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, along with religious scholars, have also raised objections to the decision.