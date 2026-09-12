US Navy Official Says Iran Hit Bahrain Base “Really Hard,” Causing Heavy Damage

ABNA24 - The acting US Secretary of the Navy said that Iran had hit the US base in Bahrain hard, causing heavy damage to one of its key facilities.

Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao said in an interview with The Epoch Times, published locally on Thursday, “They [Iran] hit the US base in Bahrain really hard.”

According to the report, he was referring to the Naval Support Activity Bahrain (NSA Bahrain), which serves as the headquarters of the US Navy’s Central Command and the US Fifth Fleet.

The base came under heavy Iranian attacks after the United States and the Zionist regime launched their aggressive attacks against Iran in late February.

The US Navy has long used NSA Bahrain as its main logistics and support hub in West Asia.

Cao said the Navy is reviewing its options for the facility, including whether to repair and rebuild it. “I have assigned a working group to examine the issue,” he said.



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