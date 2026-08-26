Harvard Scholar Says Israel Lobby Hinders Ending Iran Conflict, Calls Trump “Most Disastrous President”

ABNA24 - Renowned international relations scholar Stephen Walt described Donald Trump as “the most disastrous president in American history” and identified the influence of the pro-Israel lobby as one of the main obstacles to ending the war with Iran.

Stephen Walt, a prominent international relations theorist and Harvard University professor, discussed the reasons behind the U.S. war against Iran in an interview with well-known American host Tucker Carlson. He directly blamed Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the conflict, saying:

“The reason for this war was Netanyahu’s visit to the White House. He came and explained that Iran was on the verge of collapse and that all it would take was one hard blow to bring down the regime. He managed to convince Donald Trump that this assessment was correct.”

The Harvard professor stressed that Netanyahu had made the same proposal in the past to Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama, but they considered it a bad idea. “This time, however, Trump accepted it,” he said.

Walt, referring to Trump’s motivations for the decision, pointed to the successful operation to abduct Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and said Trump mistakenly believed he could settle the matter once and for all through a short, low-cost war of aggression and secure his place in history. Walt stressed: “If Trump had known the position he would be in today, he would never have done it.”

In response to a question about why, despite widespread opposition to the war among the American public, there have not been large-scale protests against it, Walt pointed to the political system and the influence of lobbying groups. Referring to “the Israel lobby,” he said that some elements of the lobby had long been pushing for military action against Iran, identifying its influence as one of the main obstacles to ending the war.

Walt ultimately described Donald Trump as “the most disastrous president in American history” and said that he had failed to fulfill his promises to end America’s “endless wars.”



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