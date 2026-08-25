Mearsheimer Says U.S. Economic Pressure on Iran ‘Will Fail,’ Calls Trump’s Strategy Desperate

ABNA24 - An American theorist says the plan to exert economic pressure on Iran will also fail, arguing that Trump has been defeated in the military conflict and, in desperation, is now flailing in every direction.

American theorist John Mearsheimer rejected the possibility that increased US economic pressure on Iran would succeed. He said Washington is not only unable to completely isolate Iran’s economy, but its policies have also driven many countries away from the United States.

The University of Chicago political science professor said that, from Iran’s perspective, the United States and Israel are viewed as existential threats, and a country facing such threats will not easily surrender to economic pressure.

Mearsheimer, noting that China is Iran’s largest trading partner, said the plan to pressure Iran economically would not succeed. China has made clear that it will not cooperate with this policy, and Russia will not do so either, he said.

Mearsheimer added that Washington is seen as a threat not only by Tehran but also by Beijing and Moscow, and that China and Russia have a fundamental interest in Iran’s victory in this war.

The American theorist stressed that Trump is desperate and “flailing in every direction” because he got himself into a war in which he has been defeated, and that ultimately, it will be regarded as the greatest foreign-policy disaster in US history.



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