Sunni, Shia Muslims across Russia commemorate Prophet Muhammad's birth anniversary

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sunni and Shia Muslims across Russia have commemorated the birth anniversary of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), a key Islamic occasion marking unity among Muslim nations.

Ceremonies were held at mosques in the capital, Moscow, and other Russian cities on Saturday evening to mark the occasion.

Addressing one of the ceremonies at Moscow Islamic Center, the Grand Mufti of Russia’s Sunni Muslims, Sheikh Kefah Mohammad, said that Muslims should follow the Holy Quran and the teachings of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) in order to neutralize the conspiracies of the arrogant US and the criminal Zionists.

Islamic countries should not fall into the traps of arrogance and Zionism, he said, while calling on Islamic governments to not allow their lands to be used against other Muslim nations.

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