Iranian animated film “The Legend of Sepehr” premieres in Russia in tribute to Minab children

ABNA24 - The Iranian animated feature film The Legend of Sepehr began screening in 89 Russian cinemas at a special ceremony held in tribute to the martyred children of Minab.

The ceremony was attended by Kazem Jalali, Iran’s ambassador to Moscow, as well as members of the Russian film community and cinema enthusiasts. It was held at a cinema in a popular shopping center for children and teenagers in central Moscow.

The event was organized in coordination with the Cultural Office of the Iranian Embassy in Moscow, coinciding with the launch of screenings of The Legend of Sepehr at several Russian cinemas.

The Legend of Sepehr is an adventure, fantasy and family animation centered on themes such as family, responsibility, courage, and standing up to darkness.

The film tells the story of Sepehr, a brave teenager, and his loyal companion Babu, who embark on an adventurous journey to save their family and homeland and set out on a heroic path.



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