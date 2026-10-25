Islamic Resistance in Iraq: Zionist-American aggression against Iran is conflict between truth, falsehood

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has said that the Zionist-American aggression against the Islamic Republic is a conflict between rightnewss and falsehood, declaring that they will stand with rightful Iran.

According to Resistance groups's Al-I’lam al-Harbi channels, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has issued an important statement.

The text of the statement is as follows:

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.

Amid the complicated circumstances currently facing the country and the region, and in light of the ongoing crimes committed by the Zionist-American enemy against the people of the Islamic Ummah, we emphasize the following points:

First: The American enemy continues its aggression against Iraq’s sovereignty and has shirked its declared commitments to the government. Specifically, 171 violations of Iraqi airspace by American combat and surveillance aircraft have been documented between September 30 and October 23 of this year. This constitutes a blatant violation of established agreements and the obligations derived therefrom, as well as a clear breach of the duties incumbent upon all parties. This situation places the government under a moral obligation to be candid and transparent with the Iraqi people regarding the reality of the current situation.

Second: Decisions regarding the closure of airports and border crossings with the Islamic Republic of Iran are driven by the will and dictates of the United States. Given these persistent violations and the encroachment upon national decision-making, any talk of "achieving full national sovereignty" is an affront to the dignity and free will of our people. How can one speak of state sovereignty when the state’s decisions are constrained from the outside—a dynamic that cements American hegemony and expands its influence at the expense of the independence of national decision-making?

Third: siding with the rightness against the forces of evil is a duty dictated by sound human nature. The Zionist-American aggression facing the Islamic Republic illustrates the reality of the conflict between the rightness and the falsehood.

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