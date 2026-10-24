Al-Abbas Holy Shrine launches activities of first coordinating forum for holy shrines (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Medical Affairs Department of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine launched the activities of the first coordinating forum for the medical departments of the holy shrines in Iraq.



The activities of the forum, which were held in the hall of the Imam Al-Hadi (peace be upon him) complex, were attended by Dr. Afdhal Al-Shami, a member of the Board of Directors of the Al-Abbas's (P) Holy Shrine, along with several of its officials and representatives from the Karbala Health Department and the medical staff of the holy shrines in Iraq.



Al-Shami said in a speech at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine that "the administrations of the holy shrines in Iraq have been working for over 20 years to provide various types of services to visitors and to contribute to solving crises, especially the severe ones that the country has gone through, the most important of which was what happened in 2014, by confronting terrorist gangs and actively participating in liberating Iraq, in addition to serving the peoples of neighboring countries during their exposure to harsh conditions such as Syria, Lebanon, and the Islamic Republic of Iran, in adherence to the directives of the supreme religious authority in Najaf Ashraf."



He added that "the projects of the holy shrines have contributed to the development of services and have marked a turning point in their levels across various cultural, service, social, and economic aspects, prompting them to establish projects in other Iraqi provinces to provide as much service as they can to their dear people, especially in the medical fields, which encompass a variety of services."



He explained that "medical service includes visiting the patient, alleviating their pain, bringing joy to their heart, and relieving human distress. Additionally, a kind word from the doctor and a sincere smile contribute to reducing the anxiety and pain of the patient and their family. A dedicated doctor does not differentiate between one patient and another, as they see them as a human being regardless of any other consideration."



The events included presentations introducing the medical services of the holy shrines, showcasing their most notable works, experiences, and areas of operation, as well as a discussion session on the challenges of medical work in the shrines and opportunities for joint cooperation and coordination. Additionally, there was a dialog session on proposing developmental projects and mechanisms for benefiting from successful experiences.



The forum concludes with the announcement of the final recommendations and the honoring of the participants in its activities, along with a meeting with the Senior Official of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, His Eminence Sayed Ahmad Al-Safi, and the officials of the medical departments of the holy shrines, as well as a field tour of the Sayed Jaafar Al-Hilli Center for Emergency Medical Services affiliated with the department.



The forum aims to enhance joint cooperation between the medical teams of the holy shrines in Iraq and to exchange expertise to provide the best health services to the visitors.



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Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine launches the activities of the first coordinating forum for the holy shrines Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine launches the activities of the first coordinating forum for the holy shrines Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine launches the activities of the first coordinating forum for the holy shrines Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine launches the activities of the first coordinating forum for the holy shrines Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine launches the activities of the first coordinating forum for the holy shrines Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine launches the activities of the first coordinating forum for the holy shrines Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine launches the activities of the first coordinating forum for the holy shrines Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine launches the activities of the first coordinating forum for the holy shrines Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine launches the activities of the first coordinating forum for the holy shrines Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine launches the activities of the first coordinating forum for the holy shrines Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine launches the activities of the first coordinating forum for the holy shrines Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine launches the activities of the first coordinating forum for the holy shrines Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine launches the activities of the first coordinating forum for the holy shrines Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine launches the activities of the first coordinating forum for the holy shrines Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine launches the activities of the first coordinating forum for the holy shrines Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine launches the activities of the first coordinating forum for the holy shrines