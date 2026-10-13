London Halal Forum’s 2nd Day Opens with Palestinian Breakfast

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Speaking at the event, Bilal Erdogan, deputy chairman of Ibn Haldun University’s Board of Trustees, said the genocide in Gaza continues despite the so-called ceasefire.

“Every day, genocide continues. Every day, we have attacks. Every day, we have killings. Not only in Gaza, also in the West Bank,” he said, warning that the situation in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem is deteriorating.

Erdogan called for stronger support for Palestinian producers, investors and startups, expressing hope that Western sanctions targeting trade with illegal Israeli settlements would eventually expand to cover all Israeli products. He also said Türkiye would continue doing whatever it could to support Palestine.

Palestinian Ambassador to the UK Husam Zomlot said the genocide in Gaza and ethnic cleansing in the West Bank were ongoing, highlighting attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians during the olive harvest. He added that Israel was also waging an economic war against Palestinians that had continued for decades.

Erdogan also expressed hope that he would be able to visit Al-Aqsa Mosque in the near future, saying he wished to see meetings held in Jerusalem in an atmosphere of peace and harmony.

Under the theme “Halal Tayyib for Humanity,” the forum explores the expansion of the halal economy into investment, tourism, technology, supply chains, branding and international trade.