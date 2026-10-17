Iranian boxer withdraws from world championships to avoid Israeli representative

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian boxer Amir Mohammad Rostampour has withdrawn from the World Boxing U19 World Championships in Montenegro to avoid facing a representative of the Israeli regime.

The draw for the tournament was held on Thursday, placing Rostampour, Iran’s representative in the men’s 80-kilogram division, on course to face the Israeli boxer in his opening bout. He subsequently withdrew from the competition rather than take on the opponent.

The World Boxing U19 World Championships began on Friday in Budva, Montenegro, bringing together 474 athletes from 69 national federations. The tournament runs through October 27, with bouts taking place at the Mediterranean Sports Center.

Rostampour has previously won bronze medals at the Asian Youth Boxing Championships in Kazakhstan and the Asian Junior Boxing Championships in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates.

His decision follows a series of similar refusals by athletes from Muslim-majority countries, which come in solidarity with Palestinians who have faced Israeli occupation and oppression in the past decades.

In 2024, Egyptian judoka Karim Ibrahim Sobhi withdrew from the World Judo Championships in Abu Dhabi rather than face an Israeli opponent. Algerian judoka Fethi Nourine withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 over a potential bout with Israeli judoka Tohar Butbul, while Jordanian fencer Eyas al-Zamer pulled out of the 2022 Cadet and Junior World Championships in Dubai for the same reason.

Iranian junior tennis player Hana Shabanpour also withdrew from a doubles final in Turkey in May 2026 after learning that the opposing team included Israeli players.

These individual boycotts come amid broader calls for sporting sanctions against Israel over its genocide in Gaza.

In football, human rights bodies and campaigners have urged FIFA and UEFA to suspend the Israel Football Association, while Ireland’s football federation has formally asked UEFA to consider suspending it. The Stop the Game campaign has also mobilized opposition to Israel’s participation in international football.

The calls have intensified amid grave crimes against Palestinians in Gaza, with advocates noting that international sporting bodies should not allow Israel to participate in competitions without accountability.

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