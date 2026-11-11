Seminar in Peshawar Highlights Message of Muslim Unity in the Thought of Martyr Ayatollah Khamenei and Allama Iqbal

AhlulBayt News Agency: A scholarly and literary seminar and poetry gathering titled “One Ummah: In the Thought of Allama Iqbal and Martyr Ayatollah Ali Khamenei” was held in Peshawar, Pakistan, to mark Iqbal Day. The event was jointly organised by the Creative Art Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Iranian Cultural Centre in Peshawar, bringing together prominent intellectuals, writers, literary figures and poets from across the province.

the event was attended by Hassan Moazzami, Deputy Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran; Dr Hossein Chaghami, Director General of the Iranian Cultural Centre in Peshawar; Sajjad Ali Orakzai, Chairman of the Creative Art Association; renowned poet Aziz Ejaz; Allama Abid Hussain Shakiri; Professor Dr Hussain Mahmood; Professor Dr Izharullah Izhar; and several other academic and literary personalities.

The programme began with a recitation from the Holy Quran.

Muslim Unity, Awareness and Opposition to Imperialism

In their speeches, the speakers highlighted Allama Iqbal's concept of the Shaheen (eagle) and his message of a united Muslim Ummah. They said that drawing inspiration from Iqbal's philosophy was essential to preventing divisions in the Muslim world and preserving unity and solidarity among Muslims.

They observed that the central themes in the thought of Martyr Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Allama Iqbal included Muslim unity, awareness and opposition to imperialism.

The speakers emphasised that Iqbal's poetry and philosophy teach Muslims the values of unity, selfhood and intellectual awakening, while the ideas of Martyr Ayatollah Khamenei also advance the same message of solidarity.

They added that intellectual and academic discussions of this nature play an important role in protecting younger generations from intellectual decline and guiding them towards unity and mutual understanding.

Participants also highlighted, through various examples, the intellectual similarities between Iqbal's philosophy and the ideas of Martyr Ayatollah Khamenei.

Iranian Deputy Consul General Highlights Pakistan-Iran Cultural Ties

Hassan Moazzami, Deputy Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the chief guest, praised the historical, cultural and literary relations between Pakistan and Iran.

He stated that Allama Iqbal's message transcends geographical boundaries and that his philosophy is held in great respect and admiration in Iran. He also stressed the need for practical measures to strengthen unity and solidarity across the Muslim Ummah.

Presiding over the event, renowned poet Aziz Ejaz discussed the seminar's theme from academic and literary perspectives. He said that poets and writers have a responsibility to use their words and creative work to eliminate hatred from society and promote love, brotherhood and unity.

Poetry Gathering Celebrates Iqbal's Message

During the poetry session, prominent poets presented their works in their distinctive styles, paying poetic tribute to Allama Iqbal and highlighting themes of Muslim unity, solidarity and the collective strength of the Ummah.

The programme concluded with refreshments served to the guests and participants.

The organisers reaffirmed their commitment to continuing such academic and literary gatherings to promote intellectual awareness, unity, solidarity and high literary values in society.