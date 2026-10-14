Sanaa forces report 104 Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks in 24 hours

ABNA24 - Sanaa forces spokesperson, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced that Saudi warplanes launched 104 airstrikes and missile attacks in Yemen over the past 24 hours.

The Saudi raids targeted civilian areas in the capital, Sanaa, as well as the governorates of Dhamar, Taiz, Amran, Lahj, Jawf, Marib, Saada, and Hodeida, leaving civilian casualties including dead and wounded, according to Saree.

He stated that the raids were carried out by F-15 and Typhoon aircraft taking off from the Khamis Mushait and Taif airbases, coinciding with missile bombardments originating from Najran.

The spokesperson pointed out that the total number of Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks since the onset of the escalation against Yemen has risen to 2,281.



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