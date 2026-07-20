Resistance Continues, More Necessary Today Than Ever: Lebanese MP

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hassan Ezzeddine, at a ceremony commemorating one of the martyrs of the resistance, referring to the relations between Hezbollah and Joseph Aoun, the President of Lebanon, stated that these relations have been based on mutual respect and the implementation of the November 27 agreement from the beginning. He added that the issue of the resistance's weapons is an internal Lebanese matter, and no foreign party, including the United States, has the right to interfere in it. Ezzeddine also claimed that the resistance, over the past fifteen months, despite the attacks and extensive damage caused by the Zionist regime, has remained committed to its obligations and has refrained from military action.

This Lebanese parliamentarian criticized some of the government's decisions, considering them to be in line with fulfilling the demands of the United States and the Zionist regime, and emphasized that the resistance will continue its activities. Referring to regional developments, he also described the U.S. and Zionist regime attacks on Iran as aggression and claimed that the Islamic Republic of Iran, by standing firm against these actions, is defending its sovereignty and will play an important role in shaping the future equations of the region.

**************

End/ 345E