US radar, MQ-9 drones hanger hit in Kuwait: IRGC

AhlulBayt News Agency: The IRGC announced its aerospace forces hit U.S. communications and radar installations across Kuwait in the second phase of the 24th wave of "Operation Nasr 2."

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it destroyed a U.S. long-range radar site, a telecommunications centre, satellite receiving systems and a missile defence radar in Kuwait on Tuesday, and struck an MQ-9 drone hangar at the Ali al-Salem airbase.

The IRGC said the strikes were carried out by its aerospace forces in the second phase of the 24th wave of "Operation Nasr 2," as part of a continuing punitive campaign designed to clear the path for larger-scale air and missile operations.

The drone hangar at Ali al-Salem was also hit, with a number of MQ-9 drones destroyed or comprehensively damaged, the IRGC said.

..................

End/ 257